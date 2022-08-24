Popcorn Alert: St Johns County District 4 County Commission race is a nail-biter

During a tough-fought campaign, awash in big-money contributions, state-level endorsements, and enough political controversy to keep two reporters buried for a week, the incumbent county commissioner representing affluent and influential voters in District 4 finds himself in a nail-biter against a political newcomer who appears to have him beaten by about 200 votes.

Unofficial numbers released to Historic City News by the St Johns County Supervisor of Elections Tuesday night, with 53 of 53 Precincts Reporting but not including outstanding absentee votes, have Republican Krista Keating-Joseph leading the sitting St Johns County Commissioner for District 4, Jeremiah Blocker, in what appears to be an upset victory. Keating-Joseph has reportedly won 18,736 votes out of 37,325 total votes cast. Blocker, also reported with “50%” of the ballots, received only 18,589 votes: 147 votes less than his challenger.

Reporters will be in communication with Vicky Oakes Wednesday morning for details concerning the steps that will be taken to recount the ballots and certify a winner in that race.

A Republican Primary Election winner was declared in the State Senate District 7 race. With 99.0% of the votes counted, Travis Hutson wins with 40,088 votes (56.1%), defeating Gerry James with 31,325 votes (43.9%).

In the Republican Primary Election for State Representative District 20, Bobby Payne has been declared the winner with 99.0% of the votes counted. Payne received 24,975 votes (77.2%) to defeat Luis Miguel with 7,393 votes (22.8%).

In St Johns County races, County Commissioner Sarah Arnold, the incumbent gubernatorial appointee in District 2, has been declared the winner in the Republican Primary Election receiving 18,940 votes (51%) of 37,175 total votes cast. Arnold defeated challengers Chuck Labanowski with 9,088 votes (24%), Johnny Coe Counts with 5,308 votes (14%), Nelson “Davey” Cline with 2,613 votes (7%), and LaShawnda Pinkney with 1,226 votes (3%). Results reported are for 53 of 53 Precincts reporting but not including outstanding absentee votes.

With 9 of 9 Precincts reporting a total of 10,670 votes cast in the St Johns School Board, District 1 race, but not including outstanding absentee votes, Beverly Slough was the top vote-getter, receiving 4,028 votes (38%), followed by Racheal M Hand with 3,423 votes (32%), and Nancy Tray with 3,219 votes (30%).

With 11 of 11 Precincts reporting a total of 13,456 votes cast in the St Johns School Board, District 3 race, but not including outstanding absentee votes, Lauren Abell was the top vote-getter, receiving 5,612 votes (42%), followed by Jennifer Collins with 3,893 votes (29%), Douglas Anthony Russo with 2,060 votes (15%), and Rita Baldwin with 1,891 votes (14%).

With 9 of 9 Precincts reporting a total of 12,861 votes cast in the St Johns School Board, District 4 race, but not including outstanding absentee votes, Kelly Barrera was the top vote-getter, receiving 8,914 votes (69%), followed by Yvonne Lockbaum with 3,947 votes (31%).

Only 3,291 votes were cast to decide the mayor’s race in the City of St Augustine (Seat 3) with 4 of 4 Precincts reporting, not including outstanding absentee votes. Commissioner Nancy Sikes-Kline received 2,170 votes (66%), followed by Noah Douglas Koweleski with 600 votes (18%), and Tim Miscovich with 521 votes (16%).

