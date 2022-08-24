Republicans comment on the results of the Gubernatorial Primary

Helen Aguirre Ferré, Executive Director of the Republican Party of Florida, released a statement to local Historic City News reporters tonight following the announcement of results from today’s Democrat Gubernatorial Primary Election.

From the Republican Party’s statewide offices in Tallahassee, Ferré said that Democrats have hitched their wagon to “career politician and lockdown-Democrat” Charlie Crist. The Republican Party of Florida predicts that when Crist faces incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis in November, the Democrats will join Crist on his ride to a third consecutive statewide election defeat.

“While Governor DeSantis was keeping Florida Free, Crist was in Washington voting with Joe Biden’s reckless policy agenda — 100% of the time,” Ferré wrote. “Crist and Biden are responsible for skyrocketing inflation, defunding police, and 87,000 new IRS agents to audit the middle class.”

Ferré concluded by saying that Floridians are going to give Crist “the boot” again.

“Sorry, Charlie, but you’ve earned it,” Ferré said.

Crist won a resounding victory over Nikki Fried, the state’s agriculture commissioner, who had cast herself as a fresh option in a state where Democrats have fallen short in election after election and felt little optimism about their chances in November. Unofficial results showed Crist leading by such a wide margin that the race was called when the final polls closed.

Like this: Like Loading...