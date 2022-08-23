Today is Election Day exercise your right to vote

Vicky Oakes

St Johns County Supervisor of Elections

Good morning, St Johns County Voters. Election Day for the August 2022 Primary Election is today. Historic City News subscribers who have not already voted by mail-in ballot or during Early Voting, will vote today at your assigned precinct. Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The ballot includes Federal and State offices in addition to local races.

I want to take a quick moment this morning to make sure you have everything you need to cast your ballot.

Check Your Voter Status

Click here to check your voter status and make sure you are registered to vote

Review Your Sample Ballot

Click here and fill out the form and review your sample ballot

See a Candidate List

Click here to see a list of 2022 Primary Election Candidates

Locate Your Precinct and Polling Place: Many changes have occurred since the last election. Due to the 2020 Census and the 2021 redistricting process, we have new precincts and some new polling places. Please click here to identify your correct voting precinct and locate your polling place. Your Election Day polling location is also printed on your sample ballot.

Bring the Correct Form of ID: Voters must present a current and valid photo and signature ID when voting in person. Voter information cards are not a valid form of identification when voting. Please click here to see a list of acceptable forms of ID.

You are required to vote at your assigned polling location on Election Day. If you visit an incorrect voting site, you will be rerouted to your correct polling location. If your address has changed, please call us before you go to vote so we can update your information and send you to the correct polling place. This can be a real time saver!

To count, a vote-by-mail ballot must be returned to the Elections Office no later than 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. A secure ballot intake station for voters to drop off completed vote-by-mail ballots is available only at the Supervisor of Elections Office, 4455 Avenue A, #101, St Augustine, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Primary Election Day.

Voting at the Elections Office on Election Day is restricted to emergency circumstances only. Should you have an emergency and are unable to vote at your precinct, you will be required to complete an affidavit and state the reason for your emergency before voting. You will be rerouted to vote at your election-day polling place if no emergency exists.

Please call the Supervisor of Elections Office at 904-823-2238 or visit www.votesjc.gov for additional information.

