Prepare for 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season

This week, State Meteorologists at the Florida Division of Emergency Management reported important Hurricane Safety tips for Historic City News subscribers to help you prepare for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting an above-average season with a predicted 14-21 named storms, with 6-10 becoming hurricanes and 3-6 becoming major hurricanes.

“As our Meteorologists continue their preparations for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, I am encouraging all Floridians to do the same,” said FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie. “There are many cost-effective ways to ensure your homes and businesses are prepared as we enter the height of hurricane season.”

Hurricane Preparedness Tips:

Know Your Home, Know Your Zone – Each year it’s important for residents to know if they live in an evacuation zone, a low-lying, flood-prone area, a mobile home, or an unsafe structure during hurricane season. It is also very important for residents to know their home and its ability to withstand strong winds and heavy rain. Visit floridadisaster.org/know for more information.

Make a Plan – Every household should have a disaster plan specific to the needs of their household. Every individual in the household should assist in developing the emergency plan and understand the plan. Visit floridadisaster.org/family-plan for more information.

Create a List of Important Items and Documents – During a storm, residents may need to evacuate quickly. Creating a list of important items and documents before a storm threatens the state will ensure residents will not forget important items during an evacuation.

Review Insurance Policies – Residents should review their insurance policies prior to hurricane season to ensure they have enough coverage to fully recover from potential storm damages.

Keep Gas Tanks Half-Full – During hurricane season, residents should keep their gas tanks half-full to avoid gas shortages and long lines at gas stations.

Purchase Nonperishable Items at Grocery Stores – During grocery trips, residents are encouraged to pick up extra nonperishable items, such as canned fruits and vegetables, that can be included in their disaster supply kit to avoid last-minute crowds and shortages prior to a disaster.

For more safety and preparedness tips visit FloridaDisaster.org/PlanPrepare.