Florida’s chief elections official visits the local supervisor of elections

In anticipation of this year’s mid-term elections, the St Johns County Supervisor of Elections office had a very special visitor. Earlier this month, Secretary of State Cord Byrd took time out of his busy schedule to stop by the local office to meet the staff and learn about our process for holding safe, secure, and transparent elections.

Secretary Byrd was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis and assumed office on May 17, 2022.

“We were honored to have such a visit so early in his term,” Oakes to local Historic City News reporters. “I look forward to working with him for the duration of his tenure.”

Oakes has published the following upcoming Election Dates:

2022 Primary – August 23, 2022

Early voting: August 13 – 20

2022 General – November 8, 2022

Early voting: Oct. 26 – Nov. 5

Visit votesjc.gov for additional election information.