Reopening announced for Castillo de San Marcos National Monument

Chief Steven J. Roberts, with the department of Interpretation, Education, and Visitor Service, informed local Historic City News reporters that the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument will reopen to the public on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

The History on the Streets Saunter presented in collaboration with community partner Historic Florida Militia, originally scheduled for today, Saturday, October 1st, has been CANCELLED as the local community continues to clean up after Hurricane Ian.

“The Castillo marks its 350th anniversary on Sunday and admission will be fee-free for all visitors,” Chief Roberts said. “Planned special events including craft demonstrations, historic weapons demonstrations, ranger-talks, and more will continue as planned.”

National Park Service staff have assessed park resources at both St Johns County national monuments following Hurricane Ian. Working through the day should allow sufficient time to prepare the Castillo de San Marcos to resume visitor use on Sunday. Fort Matanzas National Monument, including the visitor center area and ferry operations, will remain CLOSED as staff continues evaluating resources and preparing visitor service areas.

Built by the Spanish in St. Augustine to defend Florida and the Atlantic trade route, Castillo de San Marcos National Monument preserves the oldest masonry fortification in the continental United States and interprets more than 450 years of cultural intersections. Fort Matanzas National Monument preserves the fortified watchtower, completed in 1742, which defended the southern approach to the Spanish military settlement of St. Augustine, and protects approximately 300 acres of Florida coastal environment.

