Public Notice of Pollution – City of St Augustine

Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Florida Department of Environmental Protection informed local Historic City News reporters that they have received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release that occurred within the City of St Augustine within St Johns County.

City of St Augustine Environmental Program Supervisor Glabra Skipp completed the initial report of the incident on Friday, September 30th.

“The lift station located at 5 Arredondo Avenue in North Davis Shores on Anastasia Island surcharged due to high flows from Hurricane Ian,” Skipp said. “Workers observed that the spill had entered a nearby storm drain.”

The incident, “Sanitary Sewer Overflow”, State Watch Office Case Number: 20227796, reportedly began at about 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, and was ongoing as of 4:00 p.m.

St Johns County was the only county affected by the incident, the report notes said.

The incident was located at Lat: 29.89089954222552, Long: -81.29956081938141 at 5 Arredondo Avenue in Saint Augustine, FL 32080 (North Davis Shores)

“Initially, a hauling operation was set in place utilizing a tanker truck to control the volume of effluent,” Skipp reported. “Warning signs were placed around the discharge site and the area was cleaned. Water quality monitoring has begun.”

Added information on this incident may be available. The name of the incident is “Sanitary Sewer Overflow” and the reporting agency is the City of St Augustine. Contact the reporting official by telephone by calling (904) 788-4425 or by e-mail at gskipp@citystaug.com

