Southeastern St Johns county under flash flood warning

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a flash flood warning to Historic City News for southeastern St Johns County until 3:15 p.m. EDT today.

At 11:21 a.m. EDT today, Emergency Management reported water inundating mobile homes near Holmes Boulevard and SR-207. The combination of rainfall and surge is causing flash flooding in the warned area.

“Heavy rain and storm surge are capable of producing life-threatening flash flooding,” Emergency Management reported.

“Some locations that will experience flash flooding include creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.”

Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area.

Areas affected include Saint Augustine, Saint Augustine Beach, Saint Augustine Shores, Saint Augustine South, Frank Butler Beach, Crescent Beach, Vilano Beach, Dupont Center and all of Anastasia Island.

Take precautionary actions to prepare for encountering flooded roads. Move to higher ground now.

Most flooding deaths occur within motor vehicles. Turn around, don’t drown. Act quickly to protect your life.

