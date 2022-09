Carolyn Karger informed local Historic City News reporters that Sunshine Bus service will be suspended Thursday and Friday, September 29 and 30, 2022, due to conditions related to tropical storm Ian.

For Sunshine Bus updates, and to verify when regularly scheduled routes will resume, visit www.sunshinebus.net or call customer service at 904-209-3716.

For more information on services available from the St Johns County Council on Aging during the storm, visit www.coasjc.org or call 904-209-3700.

