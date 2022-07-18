St Johns County Chamber returns with two Politics in St Johns events

Communications Manager Jamie Johnson reported to Historic City News that the St Johns County Chamber of Commerce will proudly bring back its in-person events, “Politics in St Johns”, for the 2022 election season. These meet-and-greet events allow the citizens to meet and speak with candidates who are running for public office.

Recommended by our own Editorial Review Board, subscribers should plan to attend one or both events. Politics in St Johns Ponte Vedra will be held on July 27, 2022, at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, and Politics in St Johns St Augustine will be held on August 11, 2022, at the Solomon Calhoun Center. Both events are from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

“We are so proud to be able to bring these events to the residents of St Johns County,” Isabelle Renault, President of the St Johns County Chamber of Commerce, said. “The record turnout from the residents who live throughout the county for these events reinforces our belief that we provide a platform for important discussions and decisions to be made.”

In 2020, the Chamber hosted virtual Candidate Expos due to the pandemic. More than 500 people and more than 40 candidates attended the in-person events in Ponte Vedra Beach and St Augustine in 2018.

“Our elected officials at every level of government make decisions that affect our lives, and I am happy to see so many people taking advantage of an opportunity that will help them make an informed decision when entering the voting booth,” said Bob Porter, Vice President of Public Policy of the St Johns County Chamber.

Online Candidate registration is open and available online at https://bit.ly/3QE8lbc

Candidates can also contact Bob Porter for further information by calling 904.829.5681 or through e-mail addressed to bob.porter@sjcchamber.com. More information is also available at the chamber’s website www.sjcchamber.com or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sjcchamber