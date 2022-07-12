Two child molesters arrested in capital sex abuse investigation

On Friday, July 8, 2022, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Major Case Unit completed an investigation into allegations of capital sexual abuse involving multiple juvenile victims. Warrants were signed by Flagler County Court Judge Melissa Distler for the arrests of two suspects identified during the investigation.

The first, identified as 20-year-old Ja’ Vere Lumpkins, and the second, 18-year-old Marcian Thompson Jr were arrested on multiple counts of capital sexual battery against a person under 12 years old, lewd or lascivious molestation on a person under 12 years old, and lewd or lascivious exhibition by a person under 18-years-old.

When asked for his feelings on Friday’s arrests, Sheriff Rick Staly said, “I commend our Major Case Unit for solving a difficult case and getting these perverted dirtbags off the streets. Anyone who takes away a child’s innocence deserves to stay behind bars forever.”

Major Case Unit detectives first contacted Lumpkins at his B-Section residence where he was arrested without incident. He is facing charges of two counts of capital sexual battery against a person under 12 and one count of lewd or lascivious molestation of a person under 12, with additional charges pending.

He is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility without bond.

Shortly after Lumpkins’ arrest, detectives responded to Thompson’s residence in Orlando with the assistance of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested without incident. Thompson is facing charges of one count of capital sexual battery against a person under 12, two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a person under 12, and two counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition by a person under 18.

He was transported and booked into the Orange County Jail where he is being held without bond until being extradited to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility in Bunnell.

“I hope these arrests allow some closure to the victims and their families and they can get the help they need,” Staley added. “To anyone who thinks they’ll get away with preying on our children, here’s the reminder that we will not stop until you’re arrested and unable to hurt another child ever again!”

Staley thanked the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in making the Thompson arrest.