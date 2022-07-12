Former commissioner Raymond Connor to be honored by City Hall on Tuesday

The City of St Augustine reported to Historic City News that today, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, the American flag at City Hall will fly at half-staff in honor of the late former commissioner Raymond Connor. Yesterday, the protocol was repeated in honor of the late former commissioner Errol D Jones. No ceremonies are planned.

According to a statement from Communications Manager Melissa Wissel, this is part of the City’s protocol to honor deceased former city commissioners and other notable figures. Each flag will be gathered, folded, and presented to a family member at a future City Commission meeting. No date was given.

“Ray always considered the long-term impacts of the decisions we made,” commented former St. Augustine Mayor Len Weeks. “We served together from 1998-2000. I always appreciated his commitment to our Sister Cities, Aviles and Minorca, and the Sister Cities programs. And he had such an obvious love of our community.”

Errol D Jones was elected to the St. Augustine City Commission in 2002 and served until 2012. He also served as Vice Mayor from 2008-1010. Connor was elected to the St. Augustine City Commission in 1998 and served until 2002. During the last two years of his 4-year term, he also served as Vice Mayor from 2001-2002.