Former commissioner Errol D Jones to be honored by City Hall on Monday

The City of St Augustine reported to Historic City News that tomorrow, Monday, July 11, 2022, the American flag at City Hall will fly at half-staff in honor of the late former commissioner Errol D Jones. The following day, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, the protocol will be repeated in honor of the late former commissioner Raymond Connor. No ceremonies are planned.

Jones worked for the government most of his life, earning his master’s degree in social work from New York’s Adelphi University. He spent many years teaching in St Johns County schools. Jones left office on December 3, 2012, after 10 years of service that included serving as Vice Mayor from 2008-1010. The Homegoing Celebration for Errol Jones was held on Saturday, May 28th at 11:00 a.m. at the chapel of Leo C Chase and Associates, Inc.

“This is part of the City’s protocol to honor deceased former city commissioners and other notable figures,” explained the spokesperson. “Each flag will be gathered, folded, and presented to a family member at a future City Commission meeting.” No date was given.

Raymond Connor was elected to the St. Augustine City Commission in 1998 and served until 2002. He also served as Vice Mayor from 2001-2002. Jones was elected to the St. Augustine City Commission in 2002 and served until 2012.