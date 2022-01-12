St Johns County Martin Luther King, Jr Holiday Office Hours

All departments of the St Johns County Board of County Commissioners and Administrative offices, St Johns County library branches, the Property Appraiser’s office, the Tax Collector’s office, the Clerk of Courts’ office, and the Supervisor of Elections’ office will be closed Monday, January 17, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

All offices will resume standard business hours on Tuesday, January 18th.

The NOMI Health COVID-19 testing site located at the Wind Mitigation Building will remain open on January 17th. Standard business hours are 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily.

Garbage and recycling collection schedules will not be delayed, and the Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will remain open.