Airport maintenance crew rewarded with Pizza Friday

St Johns County’s only taxing authority to remain “off the tax rolls” while operating the Northeast Florida Regional Airport reported to Historic City News that the airport administration has implemented a morale booster for members of the airport’s maintenance crew.

As a token of appreciation for their dedication and hard work, each Friday the maintenance crew is treated to a well-deserved pizza lunch. According to today’s announcement, this weekly tradition is a small way of showing gratitude for the remarkable contributions the maintenance crew makes to the airport.

“The NFRA maintenance crew is the unsung hero of our operations. Their dedication to ensuring our facilities’ safety, cleanliness, and functionality is unparalleled,” said Jaime Topp, Interim Executive Director at NFRA. “We believe that their hard work should be recognized and rewarded. Treating them to a Friday pizza lunch is just a small token of our immense appreciation.”

The crew plays a vital role in maintaining a clean, safe, and welcoming environment for passengers, employees, and visitors alike. From meticulously caring for public-use areas to overseeing the upkeep of various facilities, the NFRA maintenance team is the backbone of daily airport operations. The maintenance crew’s responsibilities extend beyond the visible grounds and buildings, as they work to keep the airport running smoothly behind the scenes.

Their tasks include: Ensuring the safety of public-use areas, such as runways, taxiways, and terminal spaces

Conducting regular inspections and preventive maintenance to uphold the highest safety standards

Repairing and maintaining facilities, utilities, and infrastructure

Handling landscaping and groundskeeping to create an aesthetically pleasing environment.

Responding promptly to emergency maintenance needs to minimize disruptions to airport operations

Topp told Historic City News that the Northeast Florida Regional Airport takes great pride in maintaining its reputation as a premier regional transportation hub, ensuring that the airport is not only safe but also visually appealing for the St Johns County community.

“This commitment to excellence would not be possible without the dedicated efforts of our maintenance crew, who work tirelessly to keep the airport’s buildings and grounds in impeccable condition,” Topp stated.

About the St Johns County Airport Authority:

Members of the St Johns County Airport Authority are elected by the citizens of St Johns County and serve without remuneration. The Airport Authority is chartered by the Florida Legislature for the purpose of operating and developing the Northeast Florida Regional Airport on behalf of the citizens of St Johns County.

