County celebrates the start of $1.8 million Vilano Beach Oceanfront Park project
According to Public Affairs specialist Joey Pellegrino, an exciting event is scheduled to take place tomorrow morning. St Johns County officials will be celebrating the start of a significant renovation and expansion project for the Vilano Beach Oceanfront Park. This much-anticipated endeavor is set to last for four months and has been allocated a budget of $1.8 million. The aim of this project is to provide the community with a revitalized outdoor recreation area, fostering a sense of unity among its residents.
The project will utilize space owned by the county that is adjacent to the main Vilano Beach ramp and make partial use of space acquired by the county on the site of a former local restaurant. Scheduled speakers include Henry Dean, District 5, St Johns County Board of County Commissioners as well as Jamie Baccari, Assistant Director of St Johns County Parks and Recreation.
The project will include:
- Improvements to the northern walkover to bring into ADA compliance
- Renovation of existing restrooms
- Construction of a covered performance stage with terraced seating
- Construction of new outdoor showers
- Construction of changing stations
- Installation of a new climbing play structure and recreation features
- Renovation of the existing south walkover
- Addition of ADA parking in the existing parking lot
The park renovation project will be funded using money from park impact fees and the Tree Bank Fund, as per the St Johns County public affairs spokesman.
The estimated finish date is around February 2024, if the weather cooperates and all goes well.