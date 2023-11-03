State Attorney releases November video newsletter

The Office of State Attorney R. J. Larizza released to Historic City News another session of his community outreach video newsletter for Florida’s Seventh Judicial Circuit. Haley Harrison reported that Larizza’s on-camera message focuses on the ways the office has amplified its presence and resources dedicated to domestic violence cases.

The Seventh Judicial Circuit includes all of St Johns, Putnam, Flagler, and Volusia counties. Some of the events that staff participated in last month included “Purple Thursday” and the Domestic Violence Community Awareness Night in Deltona. The office also had a table full of Assistant State Attorneys and investigators at the Beacon Center’s Day of Unity Breakfast in Daytona Beach.

“This video newsletter is where we let folks know what we are doing at the State Attorney’s Office,” Larizza began. “Something I am excited about right now is that we got some funding from the legislature this past session to beef up our domestic violence unit.”

Larizza has reportedly already used those funds to fill three or four positions, most of them with prosecutors who have been in the office for a while. Larizza says that during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, his office found many ways to show support for the annual campaign and his continued commitment to survivors of domestic violence.

