Interim County Administrator selected to fill permanent position

As many Historic City News readers predicted following the ouster of former St Johns County Administrator Hunter Conrad, Joy Andrews, the Deputy Assistant County Administrator for the last seven years, has been selected to continue in her position permanently. She has been serving as Interim County Administrator since July 2023.

GovHR USA, a nationwide government recruitment and management consultant hired by the Board, developed a cohort of five recommended finalists for the job, however, one withdrew from the process. Andrews was one of four remaining top-tier candidates to be interviewed at the recommendation of a blue ribbon “Administrator Selection Committee”. The decision was made by the St Johns County Board of County Commissioners during their regular meeting on Tuesday, October 31.

An employment contract between Andrews and the County is pending approval by the full St Johns County Board of County Commissioners. This concludes a public engagement process managed by the St Johns County Human Resources Department.

From a pool of 105 applicants, GovHR USA narrowed the focus to 12 potential candidates for the Selection Committee to review. In a public meeting on October 6, 2023, the Selection Committee designated five applicants as top-tier candidates and held Zoom interviews with each on October 9, which was recorded and provided to the public afterward. After the Zoom interviews, the Selection Committee unanimously voted to recommend all five candidates for consideration.

The recruitment of the next St Johns County Administrator featured interviews, public meetings, live video broadcasts, and an ice cream social for the St Johns County community, “Get the Scoop on County Administrator Finalists”.

In addition to her service as Deputy Assistant County Administrator, Andrews led a wide range of departments over the past 17-years, such as Growth Management, Economic Development, Tourism Development, Health and Human Services, Fire Rescue, Arts and Culture, Grants and Legislative Affairs, Emergency Management and Disaster Recovery, Coastal Management, Public Library System, Parks and Recreation, and Community Redevelopment. Her education includes a Master of Public Administration (Public Financing) from Kansas State University and a Bachelor of Laws in International Commerce and Trade Law from Nanjing University, School of Law.

The four top-tier candidates that were interviewed were:

Joy Andrews , Interim County Administrator for St Johns County, Florida

, Interim County Administrator for St Johns County, Florida Sarah Campbell , Town Manager for Orange Park, Florida

, Town Manager for Orange Park, Florida James Doar , County Administrator for Gallatin County, Montana

, County Administrator for Gallatin County, Montana James Harriott, Director of Engineering – Transportation for Causseaux, Hewitt, and Walpole, Inc. Professional Consultants

The interviews were broadcast live on the County’s GTV channel. The recorded version will be available upon completion of closed-captioning services within the next few days.

The County Administrator Selection Committee members are:

Henry Dean , St Johns County District 5 Commissioner

, St Johns County District 5 Commissioner Brandon Patty , St John County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller

, St John County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Lilian Hutchinson , St Johns County Director of Human Resources

, St Johns County Director of Human Resources Jerry Wilson, Community and Business Representative

