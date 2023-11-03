Giddens appointed Deputy Director of City Utilities Department

Communications Director Melissa Wissel reported to Historic City News that Wade Giddens has been appointed Deputy Director of the St Augustine Utilities Department by City Manager, David Birchim. Giddens, formerly the Utility Field Operations Manager, will report to the department director, Stephen Slaughter, P.E.

Giddens has been with the city since 1994, progressing from a laborer to Meter Maintenance Supervisor in 2004, and Utility Maintenance Supervisor in 2005. He briefly left in 2006 but returned in 2009 to his most recent role.

Birchim recognized Giddens for his leadership, operational knowledge, critical thinking skills, and ability to plan improvements. He also noted Giddens’ 26-year experience with the city. Birchim believes that Giddens’ supervisory and managerial skills will be beneficial in his new role.

In his previous role, Giddens focused on improving operations and building a high-performing team. He was also committed to providing excellent customer service for the city’s residents and utility customers.

Upon his appointment, Giddens expressed his honor to be selected and he thanked his Field Operations staff for their readiness to take on new roles. He also stated his belief that future challenges will strengthen the Utility Department.

