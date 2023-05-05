Community Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation representative Michelle Cardinal invited local Historic City News subscribers to tip their hats and celebrate the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at St Augustine’s Tringali Barn tomorrow, Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with food, fashion, and fun.

Those attending the 11th Annual Derby Run Benefit in St Johns County can enjoy the event’s signature drink, the Mint Julep. Fans of horse racing are encouraged to wear their finest and fanciest Derby attire.

“Our guests will be treated to delicious hors d’oeuvres, festive live music, and a silent auction to benefit the mission of Community Hospice & Palliative Care,” said Jane Boles, Chair of the St Augustine and St Johns County Advisory Council. “We hope you will join us to support a great local cause and “get as close as you can” to the Derby — without going to Kentucky.”

All proceeds from the 11th Annual Derby Run stay in St Augustine and St Johns County to support the end-of-life care needs of the community, a service provided by Community Hospice & Palliative Care.

“As a resident of St Johns County, I am so happy that we are able to present this wonderful event that supports the community,” Boles added.

The Community Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation is dedicated to advancing philanthropy to enable Community Hospice & Palliative Care to fulfill its mission of being the compassionate guide for end-of-life care in the communities we serve. Funds raised by the Foundation through planned and major gifts, memorial giving, and events, support unfunded patient care services and community benefit programs for those facing advanced illness and grief. To learn more about how you can support the Foundation visit Support.CommunityHospice.com

About Community Hospice & Palliative Care

For over four decades, Community Hospice & Palliative Care has been a pioneering force in the field of hospice and palliative care. Its commitment to providing tailored programs and services to the communities it serves has helped it serve almost 220,000 adults and children across five Florida counties. With a dedicated team of 950 employees and 1,000 volunteers, the organization helps around 1,500 patients daily with advanced illnesses, whether they are at home, in long-term care and assisted living facilities, hospitals, or one of its 10 inpatient care centers. The organization’s core mission is to enhance the quality of life for patients and their families and provide compassionate end-of-life care for all, regardless of their financial circumstances.

