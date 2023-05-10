Obituary: Sandra McGinnis Conners

It is with great sadness that Historic City News reports the unexpected passing of Sandra Louise Conners on April 28, 2023. She was born on January 9, 1958, in Rockford, Illinois to Arthur and Thelma McGinnis, and will forever be remembered by her loved ones and those whose lives she touched.

She graduated high school at St Joseph’s Academy in St Augustine. She had a passion for marketing non-profit thrift stores and began her own business “Thrift Life” where she produced YouTube-style videos composed of ostensibly “impromptu” shopping sprees at her client’s locations. An experienced “thrifter”, she had a talent for finding unique and fabulous items, especially in glamorous fashion.

Sandy was a former entertainer at “Jobs, Models, and Actors Unlimited LLC”, but her talents did not end there. Her love for others was evident in all aspects of her life, whether portraying an 18th-century pirate wench or lending a hand to her favorite re-enactment company, renaissance festival, or portraying one of the 16th-century colonists who established the town of St Augustine, she dedicated her life to helping others and positively impacting the world.

Sandra’s most remarkable quality was her ability to forgive even those who wronged her. Sandy was a woman with a kind and generous heart, always living life on her own terms. Her infectious laughter and beautiful smile brought joy to every room she entered.

Sandra is survived by her daughter Jammie Knight of Lynchburg, Virginia, her sister Susan Burke of St Augustine, two grandchildren, Xavier and Rickayla, and numerous nieces and nephews. Although she will be deeply missed, her presence will continue to live on in our hearts and memories.

Join us as we say our final goodbyes and celebrate the lives of Jason Martin, Sylvia McGinnis Martin, and Sandra McGinnis Conners. The funeral mass will be held on Monday, May 15th at 9:00 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St Augustine. Immediately following mass, Sylvia, and Jason will be buried at San Lorenzo Cemetery located at 1635 US-1 South and mourners are welcome.

Following the funeral and burial, friends are invited to join us for a Celebration of Life at the Fountain of Youth Archeological Park located at 11 Magnolia Ave, St. Augustine, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be made to the Betty Griffin House in St Augustine or St Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, TN.

