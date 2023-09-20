Do not miss the October Civic Roundtable meeting

Interim County Administrator Joy Andrews will be the featured speaker of the St Johns County Civic Roundtable, according to a notification received by Historic City News today. The mission of the St Johns County Civic Roundtable is to preserve and improve the quality of life in St Johns County.

The presentation is scheduled for a special time on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. The October meeting will be held at The Waterworks, located at 184 San Marco Avenue, St Augustine.

According to the Roundtable notification, Andrews will be sharing important information on the process for the Strategic Plan as well as the St Johns County Comprehensive Plan. Time permitting, Andrews plans to update the audience with information regarding the Economic Development Plan.

The meeting is open to all Historic City News readers at no charge.

