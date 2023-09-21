Brandon Miller will serve as IT Director for City of St Augustine

City Manager David Birchim reported to Historic City News today that he has immediately promoted Brandon Miller to Director of Information Technology. Miller will spearhead the comprehensive management and operation of the City’s information systems.

Miller is a distinguished Marine Corps veteran with nearly a decade of honorable service. In 2014, he began his civilian career as a small-scale information technology service provider. The following year, he came to the City as an IT Technician. Miller left in 2017 and took a position with St Johns County. While there, he earned a Master of Science degree in Management Information Systems. Miller returned to the City as IT Manager on July 15, 2021, earning $93,224 annually plus benefits.

“I am truly honored to contribute to this remarkable community and take on the role of IT Director,” expressed Miller. “My goal is to equip the residents and the City of St Augustine’s dedicated staff with the latest, most innovative technological solutions. I am deeply committed to upholding the highest service standards and ensuring the security and well-being of our community.”

This role encompasses overseeing the functionality of an array of components, including:

255 endpoints

365 network devices

two data centers

multiple cloud solutions

strategically positioned disaster recovery locations

Birchim pointed to Miller’s favorable performance since his return to the City as IT Manager. Birchim says that Miller started as an IT Technician and has demonstrated his commitment to the City. Birchim also commented that Miller brings a wealth of experience and dedication to his new role as IT Director.

Additionally, Miller will play a crucial role in orchestrating and streamlining IT projects while managing the IT budgets across all departments within the City.

