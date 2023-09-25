Public Notice of Pollution – St Johns County

Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Florida Department of Environmental Protection informed local Historic City News reporters that they have received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release that occurred within St Johns County.

Chuck Jones, Process Control lead for the St Johns County Environmental Division, completed his initial report of the incident on Friday, September 22. The incident, “190 Solano Road”, reportedly began at about 9:00 p.m. Thursday, September 21, 2023, and was contained at about 10:00 p.m. on Thursday night.

“At the time of the initial report, our crew found a manhole cover that was barely leaking untreated sewerage — the result of an unknown blockage. Employees washed down the entire area,” Jones said. “A supervisor brought in a vacuum truck to clear the blockage. The responders applied an appropriate disinfectant.”

St Johns County was the only county affected by the incident, the report notes said. Jones notified Abhi Maturi of the status of the report. Maturi is located at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection in Jacksonville.

The incident was located at Lat: 30.225961786136185, Long: -81.3892061412332 which is near a small stormwater pond behind the parking lot of the Marsh Landing Waste Water Treatment Facility in Ponte Vedra Beach.

“Samples of nearby ponds were taken and a warning sign that described the event was posted,” Jones said in his report. “It was determined at the scene that a volume of about 50 gallons of effluent was spilled, none of which was recovered. The clean-up status is complete.”

Added information on this incident may be available. The name of the incident is “190 Solano Road” and the reporting agency is the St Johns County Environmental Division. Contact the reporting official by telephone at (904) 209-2693 or by e-mail at cjones@sjcfl.us

