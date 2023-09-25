Wishing you and your family a blessed Yom Kippur

Jewish Historic City News readers are welcome to attend the High Holy Day services for Yom Kippur, beginning on Monday, September 25th at 9:00 a.m. Prayers and celebration services will be held at First Congregation Sons of Israel, located at 161 Cordova Street in St Augustine.

The day begins with prayers for the Day of Atonement, led by Rabbi Joel Fox.

A Yizkor Memorial Service will commence at approximately 12:30 p.m. after haftarah and the sermon.

Rabbi Mona Decker will lead Mincha Monday evening at 5:00 p.m. at the synogouge located at 161 Cordova Street.

Neilah, the concluding service, will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is being led by Rabbi Mona Decker. Immediately following Neilah, congregants will “break the fast” with a brown bag to-go.

