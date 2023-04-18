Naturalization ceremonies welcome thirty citizenship candidates

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services and the National Park Service will welcome 30 new citizens during a special naturalization ceremony this Friday, April 21st at 10:00 am. A representative of Castillo de San Marcos National Monument informed Historic City News that the ceremony is being held, in part, to celebrate National Park Week.

Naturalization ceremonies celebrate the conclusion of an immigrant’s journey to citizenship and honor their commitment. National Park Week highlights the more than 400 parks that preserve our natural and cultural heritage and provide recreational opportunities across the country.

The 30 citizenship candidates originate from 22 countries including Afghanistan, Australia, Brazil, Burma, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, the Philippines, Saint Lucia, Spain, Togo, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom and Vietnam.

First signed in 2006, US Citizenship and Immigration Services and the National Park Service have a Memorandum of Understanding, that advances the meaning and stature of citizenship by building connections between new citizens and America’s parks.

Jacksonville Field Office Director Lisa Bradley will administer the Oath of Allegiance, and NPS Superintendent of Castillo de San Marcos Gordon Wilson will offer congratulatory remarks to the new citizens.

