St Augustine committee holds the second-oldest Easter Parade in the nation

As part of the Holy Week celebration, the second oldest Easter Parade in the nation was held in St Augustine. The festivities have been a tradition for years enjoyed by thousands of spectators who fill San Marco Avenue, Aveneda Menendez, Cathedral Place, and Cordova Street — the main roads in the stately city.

Easter week began with the “Blessing of the Fleet” Sunday welcoming all commercial and recreational vessels to receive a blessing from the Bishop of the Diocese of St Augustine.

Already in the Plaza de la Constitución, the annual Easter Parade Week is a festive celebration where everyone is invited to wear their best and most creative Sunday Easter hats. Prizes are awarded in many categories, and everyone was welcome to join.

The “Royal Family” started the event dressed in historic attire. The newly appointed trio of the Royal Family and “The Knights” of honor will represent St Augustine in activities and unique events outside the city throughout the coming year.

Finally, the great St Augustine Easter Parade was held. Attendees stopped along the parade route and were entertained for about two hours by musical bands, floats, clowns, the Royal Family, and historical figures mounted on horses and cars that commemorate Holy Week.

Dozens of very colorful vehicles with emblems of the Easter Bunny passed the reviewing stand. In the end, a committee will choose the winning entry from each of the four categories.

Happy Easter!

