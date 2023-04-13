David Shoar goes back to work

Historic City News has learned that the Woolsey Morcom law firm has hired former St Johns County Sheriff David Shoar as their director of investigations. The firm is counting on Shoar to bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the team.

Although Shoar has received numerous awards and recognition for his work in law enforcement, an announcement published by Woolsey Morcom claims that Shoar achieved “a successful track record of investigating and solving complex cases.” That achievement cannot be claimed without controversy and what has been described in the media as notable, high-profile exceptions.

“We are thrilled to have David join our team,” said Firm Partner Josh Woolsey as he described that Shoar is expected to play “a key role” in helping the firm. “His knowledge and experience in law enforcement will be invaluable as we work to provide the best possible legal representation to our clients.”

Woolsey Morcom bills itself as “a full-service law firm” and claims to provide “a wide range of legal services” mentioning car accidents, personal injury, and criminal defense. Shoar served as sheriff of St Johns County for 16 years and previously as the chief of the St Augustine Police Department. His entire career experience has been focused on criminal prosecution rather than criminal defense.

“I am excited to be joining Woolsey Morcom and to be working with such a talented team of lawyers,” Shoar said. “I look forward to using my experience and skills to help the firm achieve the best possible outcome for their clients.”

The firm lists offices in Florida and San Antonio, Texas. As sheriff, Shoar earned $147,627 annually, plus benefits. He is a member of several professional organizations and has been invited to speak at several law enforcement conferences and seminars. Details of his compensation in the new position were not disclosed.

To learn more about Woolsey Morcom, visit the firm’s website; woolseymorcom.com

