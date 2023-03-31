Casado begins 60-day sentence at St Johns County Jail

During a sentencing hearing that commenced at 9:03 a.m. yesterday in St Augustine, Historic City News observed as 32-year-old defendant Luis Arthur Casado learned his fate on remaining misdemeanor charges stemming from the shooting incident that killed Adam Alexander Amoia on May 29, 2021.

On Friday, December 30, 2022, Circuit Court Judge R Lee Smith signed an order granting the defendant’s motion to dismiss charges of manslaughter with a firearm, successfully claiming “statutory immunity from prosecution” under Florida’s controversial “Stand Your Ground” law, § 776.032 FS.

It only took an hour and twenty minutes for the court to adjudicate the remaining charges against Casado, who previously entered a plea of “no contest”. After taking care of a few remaining legal housekeeping matters, the state presented victim impact statements and its opening arguments, followed by defense arguments and rebuttal by the state. Judge Smith adjudicated Casado guilty and imposed sentence. Court was adjourned at 10:23 a.m.

Effective Thursday, March 30, 2023, Casado was taken into custody to serve 60 days in the St Johns County Jail, less 1-day credit for time served, for violation of § 790.06.12 FS. The law provides that carrying a concealed weapon into “any portion of an establishment licensed to dispense alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises, which portion of the establishment is primarily devoted to such purpose” is a second-degree misdemeanor.

In addition to being jailed, a total of $618.00 will be due on June 28, 2023, to cover court costs, state prosecution costs, and the cost of investigation by the St Augustine Police Department. According to court records, Casado was booked at 10:41 a.m. yesterday. His estimated release date is Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

