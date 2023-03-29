Public Notice of Pollution – City of St Augustine

Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Florida Department of Environmental Protection informed local Historic City News reporters that they received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release within the City of St Augustine.

Steve Wright, a Foreman 2 for the City of St Augustine, completed the initial report of this incident on Monday, March 27th. The incident, “Hydraulic Oil Spill”, State Watch Office Case Number: 20232550, reportedly began at about 6:25 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, and was concluded by about 2:15 p.m.

“At the time of the initial report, inspectors found that a hydraulic line failure on a garbage truck led to the release of about 50 gallons of hydraulic fluid,” Wright reported. “OPG recovery responded to the spill and provided all required cleanup.”

St Johns County was the only county affected by the incident, the report notes said.

The incident was located at Lat: 29.88684864511968, Long: -81.32214518572768

City of St Augustine, 69 Lewis Boulevard.

“The spill impacted a concrete parking lot and did not enter any storm drains or waterways,” according to Wright. “All waste was properly disposed of by OPG, and warning signs were placed around the scene. The area was washed down, cleaned, and sanitized.”

Added information on this incident may be available. The name of the incident is “Hydraulic Oil Spill – 69 Lewis Boulevard” and the reporting agency is the City of St Augustine Environmental Program. Contact the reporting official by telephone at (904) 825-1049 or by e-mail at swright@citystaug.com

Share the news with your connections Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

More

Print

Email

Tumblr

Pinterest

