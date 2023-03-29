New city police officers begin training

This week, the St Augustine Police Department reported to Historic City News the hire of three new police officers who are ready to begin their law enforcement careers.

These officers, who gathered with family, friends, and other department members for a special welcoming ceremony, will go through 19 weeks of intense training before they hit the streets of St Augustine on their own.

“Please welcome the newest members of the St Augustine Police Department family,” Chief Jennifer Michaux said, as she introduced Officers J. McCullough, A. Cloutier, and W. Garner. “If you see them around town, congratulate them on their new endeavor.

Share the news with your connections Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

More

Print

Email

Tumblr

Pinterest

