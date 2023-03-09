Obituary: Henry Frederick Green Jr

Historic City News learned last week of the passing of former St Johns County Commission chairman, Fred Green. He died on February 21st at the age of 95. Fred was born on August 2, 1927, in Wilmington, Delaware to Henry F Green, Sr, and Edith Shallcross Green.

Fred was an integral part of the local community over the course of his life. He served as chairman of the St Johns County Commission for two terms in the early 1970’s. Notably, he was the only Republican elected to a local county office at the time. As commissioner, he dedicated both the SR-312 bridge and the SR-206 bridge. He also called for a grand jury investigation into fraud at the St Johns County jail, leading to reforms and ultimately the removal of former Sheriff L O Davis.

Green served in the Army during World War II and the Korean War. He graduated from the University of North Carolina Management Institute of the Southern Retail Furniture Association at Chapel Hill.

He married the love of his life, Shirley (Thompson) in 1951. The couple had been married for nearly 72 years at the time of his death. They had two children, Debra Green Hoefer and Henry F Green III. Along with all his personal and professional achievements, he was a devoted and loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many.

Fred was passionate about traveling and seeing the world. He circumnavigated the globe twice. He had been to every continent and visited over 100 countries. He loved a good business lunch and networking around town. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, traveling, and following the stock market.



In business, Green was known as the owner of the Oldest Store Museum, Hamblen Wholesale, the Bargain House, and Green Furniture to name a few. Green Family Investments owned many successful businesses in St Augustine.

His list of civic accomplishments is extensive and includes service as a member of the Kiwanis Club, Ashlar Masonic Lodge, Elks Club, Circumnavigators Club, and Trinity Episcopal Church. He also served as president of the Florida Attractions Association, president of the St Augustine Chamber of Commerce, president of St Johns County Mental Health Association, charter board member of Peoples Bank, director of National Retail Furniture Association, and director of Florida Retail Federation. He frequently provided mentorship and financial support to those starting their own businesses. He empowered many people to take risks and believe in themselves.

He is predeceased by his mother and father, sister Gloria Little, brother, Bill Green, and his daughter, Debra Green Hoefer. He is survived by his wife Shirley Green, son Henry Green and wife Jaimie, grandchildren Keri Bomarito (Taylor), Isaac Green, Sarah Green, as well as great-grandsons, Roman and Emerson.

Funeral services will be private and details of a Celebration of Life in his honor will come later. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida. Fred was truly one of a kind. His legacy will live on forever in our hearts and in St Augustine.

