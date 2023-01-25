Open House to be held as next step in planning for future County parks

On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Historic City News subscribers are invited to attend and participate in an open house devoted to the planning and future development of multiple St Johns County parks.

Although no action will be taken during the open house, public feedback will be evaluated as part of the St Johns County Parks and Recreation Master Plan for county parks, currently under development. One or more County Commissioners may be present. The master plan which outlines the needs and priorities for county parks was last updated in 2019, according to St Johns County Public Affairs department.

“During the open house, the sports architecture and planning firm OSPORTS will present an overview of the master planning process and ask for feedback from the community,” a county representative told local reporters. “St Johns County is collaborating with OSPORTS and its partners Catalyst Design Group, CHW Professional Consultants, and Perez Planning + Design, to help make these plans a reality.”

Residents who attend the open house at the Trout Creek Community Center located at 6795 Collier Road, Orangedale, FL 32092, will be encouraged to participate in a “park programming and features” exercise and to provide one-on-one input to OSPORTS design team members about proposals being considered at Northwest Park, Shearwater Park, Silverleaf Park, and Nocatee Park.

For those residents who cannot attend in person, OSPORTS has created a website with a short questionnaire. You can share your ideas for things you would like to see at each of the parks and provide general comments. All feedback received at the open house and through the online questionnaire will be reviewed by staff at St Johns County Parks and Recreation as well as OSPORTS.