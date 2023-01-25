Obituary: Randy Brunson

Historic City News has learned that on January 22, 2023, 86-year-old Randolph Fay Brunson, Sr., passed away peacefully at Bailey Center Hospice and Palliative Care in St Augustine.

Randy was born on September 26, 1936, to Fay and Florida Brunson in Mullins, SC. He attended Valdosta State University, served in the United States Air Force, and then became a South Carolina Highway Patrolman. His main career was in commercial banking in Atlanta, He retired to St Augustine in 2000 and began building affordable homes in St Johns County. He was a licensed real estate broker and member of the St Johns County Board of Realtors. He worked with the Saint Augustine Builders Council and St Johns Housing Partnership to construct simple, “Habitat for Humanity” style homes for low-income residents.

Brunson was elected and served two four-year terms on the St Johns County Airport Authority. He is credited with conservative leadership that resulted in the Airport Authority becoming a self-sufficient taxing district; voluntarily removing itself from the tax rolls.

Brunson was active in the St Johns County Chamber of Commerce and he was a Chamber Ambassador for many years. He was an active Rotarian and supported a host of charitable and non-profit organizations. He was a member of the Elks Lodge 829 in St Augustine. He also served in numerous community organizations, and he was the Commodore of St Augustine Yacht Club. He was a member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary, St Augustine Pilot’s Association, and many others.

Randy is survived by his wife, Carol, and his children: Randy, Jr. (Sheri), Angela Farned (Joe) and Tracie Mara (Cory) , seven Grandchildren: Ryan Brunson, Joe Jr. and Jenna Farned, and Manny, Ethan, Evan and Eyan Mara.

Donations in his remembrance may be made to the Community Hospice of St Augustine. Per Randy’s instructions, a scattering of his ashes and a Celebration of Life will take place this Summer.