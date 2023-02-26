St Johns County Beach Access Passes are required beginning March 1st

Historic City News subscribers are advised that beginning March 1, 2013, vehicles accessing St Johns County beaches will be required to have a properly attached beach driving pass between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. each day.

Vehicles can access the beach at the following locations: A Street, Ocean Trace, Dondanville, Matanzas Avenue, Mary Street, Crescent Beach, and Porpoise Point. The Vilano and Fort Matanzas access ramps are temporarily closed at this time.

Please help maintain safe driving practices on St Johns County beaches by complying with the following rules: Vehicular traffic must remain in the designated driving lanes as identified by cones.

Parking is allowed on the west side of the driving lane between the cones and the dune.

The maximum vehicular speed allowed on the beach is 10 mph.

All vehicles are required to stop at all beach ramps and yield to all pedestrians.

Soft sand conditions may exist and only 4WD vehicles may be allowed on some beaches.

Passes can be purchased with cash from the toll collector at any beach access ramp during normal operating hours. For more information about beach passes, visit sjcfl.us/Beaches/Passes.aspx

Beach driving conditions are expected to change throughout the day at each access ramp. For the most up-to-date information on beach access and driving conditions, download the free “Reach the Beach” mobile app, or follow St Johns County Beaches on Facebook or Twitter (@SJCBeaches).

