Celebration of Life: George Thornton

Historic City News subscribers who were friends of the late Chief of the St Augustine Police Department George Thornton are invited to visit during an informal celebration of life planned from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. today, Sunday, February 26, 2023, at The Sandbar on Crescent Beach in St Augustine.

George passed away peacefully on February 16th, at the age of 83 years old. He was born on August 26, 1939, in Detroit, Michigan. He attended high school in Lowell, Massachusetts, and graduated in June 1957.

George enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served honorably for three years. In 1960 he became a resident of St Augustine and was hired as a St Augustine police officer in 1962. In 1984, George was appointed Chief of Police. In that capacity, he was a mentor and a fine example to many young police officers.

He served the City of St Augustine in that position until he retired in 1991. After his retirement, George stayed active for many years working for a concert performer. He traveled throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

George was predeceased by his parents, Elise and Harold Thornton, and his brother, Tom. Throughout his career and retirement, George made many, many friends. He was also able to enjoy two of his favorite activities, golf and playing cards.

