Mandatory evacuation order lifted

St Johns County administration has reported to Historic City News that they have lifted the mandatory evacuation order for all of Evacuation Zone A, all of Evacuation Zone B, and the portion of Evacuation Zone F located south of State Road 206.

While the evacuation order has been lifted at 5:00pm today, officials urge residents in flood-prone and low-lying areas to proceed with caution. Due to lingering floodwaters, some roads and locations within the community remain impassable.

Storm shelters will close at 10:00am on Friday, October 11. Residents who utilized storm shelter services are encouraged to safely return home and assess their property.

For more information, please contact the Citizen Information Hotline at 904-824-5550.













