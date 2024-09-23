Showdown scheduled at St Johns County Republican Party

Denver Cook, the man who ran against St Johns County Clerk of Court, Brandon Patty, and lost in the closed Republican Primary Election, August 20th, has been on the hotseat and at the center of controversy at the county Republican Party since the day he presented himself as a candidate to succeed removed chairman Blake M Paterson MD.

Instead of being the “fresh start” who promised to settle the dramatic mismanagement and financial misconduct at the heart of sustained grievances filed over the past year, Cook set out immediately to use his interim office to feather his own nest and those of his friends who were seeking election to public office – virtually the same course charted by the ousted chairman.

Vice Chairman Jamie Parham, one of the complainants in the grievances against Paterson, was identified by Cook as unmanageable, convincing others on the REC Board of Directors to consider a vote to remove Parham from his elected office at the next regular board meeting. That meeting would ordinarily be held during the first week in October.

In the meantime, on September 16th, following a separate investigation by the state Grievance Committee, Cook was found to have failed to adhere to RPOF Rule 8 regarding endorsements and proper notice to members in his role as Chairman, resulting in a written reprimand and warning.

Without considering the seriousness of his vote to have Parham removed, in light of sustained complaints that changes to meeting times, dates, and locations had caused precinct committee men and women, as well as incumbent elected officials, to miss opportunities to learn about or vote in such matters, Cook distributed an e-mail notification to the membership that the date for the vote on Parham’s office has been moved ahead to September 26th.

Other than retaliation, no urgency has been shown that would explain the need to advance the vote to a Special Meeting at the World Golf Village Holiday Inn on the 26th. To further complicate the matter, without the required approval of the sitting Board, Cook took it upon himself to alter the approved purpose of the meeting to also include a vote to remove Parham’s wife and a campaign volunteer, Sheila Sweeny, who has been assisting Parham in collecting evidence against Paterson and Cook for violations of Republican Party of Florida Rules.

Parham asked RPOF Chairman Evan Power to grant him “whistleblower” protection under the circumstances, however, to date that protection has been refused. Parham contends that his status as a whistleblower is a factual matter based on his actions that have, and continue to be, the basis for grievances under investigation by the state party. One recent investigation included the finding that the controversial Republican Party of St Johns County campaign endorsements in the August 20th Primary Election were invalid and did not represent the “official” position of the Republican Party.

Parham has given notice in a subsequent e-mail, addressed to the members of the St Johns County Republican Party, that the purpose of the Special Meeting is retaliation against him, and now his wife and Sheila Sweeny, for their efforts that have exposed chairman Cook’s improper conduct. Parham cautions all members not to participate in the Special Meeting called by Cook on the 26th or face potential litigation, possible removal from their own precinct seat, or possible personal liability.













