Letter: Reason politicians find Slavin questions uncomfortable

Mark Tolzmann

St Johns, FL

Former St Johns County Commissioner Bill McClure’s retort to the Historic City News endorsement of Ed Slavin for a seat on the Mosquito Control District, ironically serves to highlight the reasons Ed should be on the Board.

Yes, he sends many requests under the Florida Public Records Law, Chapter 119 of the Florida Statutes, and the Florida Government-in-the-Sunshine Law, Chapter 286 of the Florida Statutes, as well as the Freedom of Information Act, to public records custodians of local, state, and federal government agencies.

His requests for more information are what he uses to form his opinions. Is this the research Mr McClure hopes for? In the absence of an intelligent and legally required response, he forms an opinion with the information he has. Just like the rest of us.

Are Mr McClure’s claims of “hundreds of thousands of dollars” spent to respond to Ed, based on any competent research? If so, wouldn’t he have a more specific and credible cost estimate?

Oh, most of these information requests are based on the questionable actions of these government bodies. Maybe there’s a reason some politicians find these questions uncomfortable.

Ed's passion for transparent, fiscally responsible, and accountable government are qualities we should hope for in all our elected officials. And all too often, we fail to get.














