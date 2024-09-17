It’s time to get “election ready” according to Oakes

St Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes reminds Historic City News readers that the November 5th General Election will be here soon, so, it’s time to get “election ready” and make your voting plan. There have been a few changes this year, but Oakes tells local reporters that the improvements are designed to make registering to vote and casting your ballot more secure and reliable with the least amount of inconvenience.

Here are some important dates and things you should know to prepare for voting. October 7th is the deadline to register to vote for the November General Election. The easiest way to register to vote is to visit registertovoteflorida.gov and register online.

“You will need your Florida Driver License or Florida Identification Card, and the last four digits of your Social Security number,” Oakes informed our founding editor, Michael Gold. “Residents can also register to vote at the Elections Office, any Public Library, or Tax Collectors Office. Florida Voter Registration Forms are available to print on our local website at votesjc.gov.”

If you have recently moved from another county in Florida, you do not need to re-register to vote, you simply need to update your address with the Elections Office. To update your address online, visit registertovoteflorida.gov, or call the Elections Office at 904-823-2238. You are required to confirm your identity before making any changes to your voter record.

“The 2024 General Election ballot is long – 2 full pages front and back. In addition to the City, State and Federal offices up for election, there are six Constitutional Amendments and two St Johns County School Board Referenda on the ballot,” Oakes explained. “This lengthy ballot will take some time for voters to complete in the voting booths.”

In the interim, you can do your homework online. A list of all General Election candidates and the full ballot language for all six Constitutional Amendments, as well as the two St Johns County School Board Referenda, are posted on the local website by clicking “Election Dates”.

“Due to the expected high voter turnout and the length of the ballot, I predict long lines at the polls on Election Day,” Oakes cautioned. “Consider requesting a vote-by-mail ballot and vote in the comfort of your home. Voters can request a vote-by-mail ballot online at votesjc.gov or by calling the Elections Office. The deadline to request us to mail you a vote-by-mail ballot is October 24, 2024, by 5:00 p.m. — but you can request your ballot today.”

All St Johns County voters will be receiving a voter-specific sample ballot in the mail unless they requested a vote-by-mail ballot. Those sample ballots will be available on the local website soon. Once available, you can visit votesjc.gov and click “My Voter Status” to view your personalized sample ballot online. They are scheduled to be mailed in early October.

For those who still prefer to vote in person, early voting will be conducted from October 21st through November 2nd. Locations are being finalized and will be announced soon. Early voters enjoy the convenience of voting at the early voting location of their choice. Those who wait to vote until Election Day, Tuesday November 5th, must vote at their assigned precinct.

Oakes emphasized that now is the time to make your voting plan so that you will be election ready! For more registration and elections information visit the Supervisor of Elections local website or call the Elections Office at 904-823-2238.













