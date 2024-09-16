SMART St Augustine Open House

The City of St Augustine invites Historic City News readers to attend a Public Open House on September 26th, beginning at 5:30 pm until 7:00 pm, as part of the project development and environment study process for the SMART St Augustine project. Goals for the upcoming project include improving traffic congestion, improved parking and pedestrian safety, improved streetlight deficiencies, and enhanced commercial parking.

The project is included in the SMART Region Master Plan prepared in 2018 by the North Florida TPO and further refined in the SMART St Augustine Master Plan adopted in 2019. Funding for this project, which promises to deploy Intelligent Transportation Systems throughout the city, is through non-federal contributions. In 2022, the City applied for a competitive Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grant and was one of 148 selected.

“Intelligent Transportation Systems will also include the potential for addressing street flooding and providing critical connections for those underserved to reach education facilities, jobs, healthcare facilities, and other social services,” said Assistant City Manager Reuben Franklin Jr, P.E. “Send us your comments and ideas regarding the proposed improvements.”

There are multiple ways to get involved, including public comments by e-mail addressed to smartstaug@citystaug.com. You may also call or write. According to Franklin, comments received or postmarked by October 10, 2024, will be included in the official public record.

Interested persons may attend the Public Open House in The Alcazar Room of City Hall located at 75 King Street, St Augustine, FL 32084. The Public Open House is an opportunity for anyone to view project exhibits and speak with project staff. There will be a looping presentation which will include details of the project.













