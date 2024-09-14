Letter: You must be kidding! When pigs fly?

Honorable William McClure, MPA MBA

St Augustine, FL

Why would Historic City News endorse Ed Slavin, knowing that he has cost the County and the State hundreds of thousands of wasted taxpayer dollars retrieving documents that lead to nowhere?

His opinions, which would normally be okay if labeled as such, are published, unedited, on his BLOG. Those opinions are republished in the media and never fact checked, so he gets away with it.

If he would take the time to research something fully before forming an opinion, that would be fine. Unfortunately, he forms an opinion then spends time and your money looking for data to support it.













