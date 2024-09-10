ENDORSEMENT: Anastasia Mosquito Control EDWARD A SLAVIN

This is the day Historic City News readers thought they would never see. The day pigs fly. The day Hell freezes over. But, nonetheless, that day is upon us – not because it’s “about time”, but rather because “the time is right”. In the open Anastasia Mosquito Control District 1 race, the Historic City News Editorial Review Board has chosen to recommend Ed Slavin for election to that seat.

Many county residents are unfamiliar with exactly how important this relatively small independent taxing district has been to our quality of life since 1948. Like the Airport Authority, the Mosquito Control Board serves residents of the county at large, however, they do not “answer to” the Board of County Commissioners. The commissioners of the Mosquito Control Board, Airport Authority, and Board of County Commissioners are all elected directly by the voters.

The agenda for Mosquito Control Board meetings is published, and like county commission meetings, matters that come before the Board are open for public comment. This can lead to the occasional bone of contention. Over items as seemingly trivial as travel allowances to items like the purchase of aircraft to conduct spray and monitoring operations, Ed Slavin can be counted on to have, and voice, his ideas. Sometimes he agrees with county staff and members on the board, but other times he does not.

Slavin is not an attorney, however, he has a legal education and can communicate clearly with the director of the Board, Dr. Rui-De Xue, and other PhD level technical staff, which is essential. Communications will take on a pivotal role, in our view, during the next four years. Educating people about the dangers of mosquitoes and the many ways to prevent them is an essential part of mosquito control.

Agree or disagree, one thing that is the hallmark of an Ed Slavin objection is that it will be well researched, and he will be well prepared to defend his position. Just a quick check of current agenda items shows five ongoing disputes where Slavin has requested various records or staff responses to clarify objections that he has voiced. Objections made for the sake of claiming 3-minutes of “airtime” is an unnecessary waste of time, however, having observed Slavin before various civic boards over the past 10-years or more, I would have to admit that at least 50% of the time, he brings forward points and objections that are newsworthy.

Citizens need representatives on the board who understand both the politics and technical mission to protect all residents of St Johns County from mosquito-borne diseases through operational control, applied research, and education. Mosquitos are the number one cause of human death, killing about a quarter of a million people a year

Slavin has an opponent who has been seen attending official Anastasia Mosquito Control District meetings, 43-year-old Thomas John Mazzotta Jr. Ed Slavin and TJ Mazzotta are the only two candidates in this NPA contest open to all registered St Johns County voters.

It is my distinct honor and privilege to recognize EDWARD A SLAVIN as the endorsed candidate for election to Seat 1 on the Anastasia Mosquito Control District. Ed Slavin can be contacted about his campaign at PO Box 3084 in St Augustine, FL 32085 or by e-mail at easlavin@aol.com, or by mobile phone at (904) 377-4998.













