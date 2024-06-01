City of St Augustine Public Meetings

Historic City News local reporters were informed of the upcoming public meetings by the City of St Augustine. Always check with the office of the City Clerk to be sure that no last-minute changes have occurred before completing plans to attend. If it is difficult to attend in person, many public meetings are broadcast live online at CityStAugTV.com.

Upcoming Meetings
Planning and Zoning Board Meeting Tuesday, June 4, 1:00pm Alcazar Room, City Hall, 75 King StreetWatch live at CityStAugTV.com Agenda, when available
Special Magistrate (Code Enforcement) Wednesday, June 5, 9:00am Alcazar Room, City Hall, 75 King StreetAgenda, when available
Corridor Review Committee – CANCELLED Cancelled The meeting set to take place on Thursday, June 4 has been cancelled.
Development Review Committee Meeting *Friday, June 7, 8:30am* Agenda and participation instructions available in the Planning and Building Department

