June – This Month at The Waterworks

Historic City News readers may be interested in upcoming cultural events reported by the St Johns Cultural Council, Inc. The historic Waterworks building is located at 184 San Marco Avenue in St Augustine. For more information, call 904-808-7330.

Drumming with Amber

Tuesdays, June 4th, 11th, 18th & 25th at 2 PM

St Johns County Public Library System and Into the Rhythm present a wellness series that uses drumming and rhythmic activity to help with cognitive functions. Space is limited. Reservations are required at sjcpls.org.

Summer Reading Kick-Off Party with Magician Mark Alan

Wednesday, June 5th at 2:30 PM & 4 PM

The Main Library is kicking off the 2024 Summer Reading Program with a fantastic and hilarious magic show by Mark Alan.

EMMA Words & Music with The Sax Pack

Thursday, June 6th at 1 PM

A saxophone quartet formed by members of the St Augustine Concert Band will present a program of jazz and popular songs ranging from Sir Duke to Harlem Nocturne.

The Language of Flowers

Saturday, June 8th at 1 PM

Join the Garden Club of St Augustine to discover how flowers have been used

to communicate throughout history. Tickets are $20 at Eventbrite.com.

Narratives on Women in the Military

Sunday, June 9th at 2 PM

Hope4Veterans celebrates the resilience and achievements of women veterans with a play and photography exhibition. Tickets are $10 at Eventbrite.com.

Animals of the Estuary with the GTMNERR

Wednesday, June 19th at 3 PM

Learn about estuaries, the creatures living in them, and why estuaries are essential to our lives. Registration required at sjcpls.org.

Fire Riot: Dewey Via & Chelsea Saddler

Thursday, June 20th at 7 PM

Join Dewey Via & Chelsea Saddler for a live concert with special guest Bret Blackshear. Tickets are $45 at ChelseaSaddler.com.

Kyshona Trio & The Little Mercies: Live from The Waterworks, a Gamble Rogers Series

Saturday, June 22nd at 7 PM

The St Johns Cultural Council and Gamble Rogers Folk Festival present Kyshona Trio with The Little Mercies. Tickets start at $25 at Eventbrite.com.

Girls’ Confidence & Leadership Camp by She is Fierce!

Thursday, June 27th at 9 AM

Friday, June 28th at 9 AM

Girls (ages 9-12) will have the chance to learn leadership skills, develop strategies for confidence they can use every day, and make new friends! Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com.

Floetry | Paula Hilton feature with Open Mic

Sunday, June 30th at 2:30 PM

Join featured Florida Poet Paula Hilton from Duval County, followed by a community open mic.