Conservative Coalition responds to Crosby allegations

The Palm Valley and Ponte Vedra Beach community associations recently invited Historic City News readers to attend a two-part series of forums hosting candidates for St Johns County commission seats.

Following the July 9th event held at Christ Episcopal Church, Nicole Crosby, a community activist supporting candidates Ann Taylor and Ann-Marie Evans, raised concerns about how organizers treated “the Anns”.

All candidates were given the opportunity to distribute campaign materials at the forum. Rules were clearly communicated to ensure that these materials focused on the candidates’ platforms — rather than engaging in negative or potentially misleading campaign claims.

The guideline was reportedly established to maintain a positive and respectful discussion among candidates and attendees, according to organizers. During the forum there were reports of disruptive behavior attributed to supporters of Crosby’s candidates. Witnesses reported instances of “cheering” and “jeering”.

Organizers took precautionary measures that included summoning law enforcement officers to ensure the safety of those in attendance.

Crosby asserted campaign materials for her candidates had been removed “inappropriately” during the conflict, according to a statement from the Conservative Coalition of St Johns County.

“Organizers and event staff have a responsibility to enforce established rules to maintain fairness and order,” an unnamed spokesperson stated. “While freedom of speech is a fundamental right, private events have the prerogative to establish guidelines to govern conduct and material distribution.”

The decision to restrict certain campaign materials appeared likely to uphold the forum’s rules on positive campaigning and prevent potential disruptions, rather than to stifle free speech.

Crosby claims that the materials in question factually cited the voting records of “the Anns” opponents. Crosby also voiced concerns about perceived bias in favor of incumbents, alleging restrictions on discussing their records.

Attendees who reviewed the materials indicated that much of the information lacked context. Some stated that the campaign literature introduced by Crosby appeared to have been intentionally crafted to provoke a negative reaction from the reader — without allowing the targeted individuals an opportunity to respond.

“Limiting discussion to future plans rather past actions helps maintain a forward-looking and constructive debate,” a Conservative Coalition member told authorities.

The Coalition summarized that while Crosby advocates for the candidates she supports, she fails to respect the importance of adhering to established rules and guidelines in public forums.

“These rules are in place to ensure fairness, respect, and safety for all participants and attendees,” a published announcement said two days ago. “Moving forward, open dialogue and adherence to agreed-upon rules will continue to be essential in fostering meaningful political engagement within the community.”