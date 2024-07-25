Public Notice of Pollution – St Johns County

Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Florida Department of Environmental Protection informed local Historic City News reporters that they have received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release that occurred within St Johns County, State Watch Office Case Number: 2024-06128.

Chuck Jones, Process Control lead for the St Johns County Environmental Division, completed his initial report of the incident 07/25/2024. The incident, “SR 16 Plant”, reportedly began at about 1:00 a.m. this morning and ended at about 6:30 a.m.

“At the time of the initial report, our crew found an equipment failure that led to overflow of untreated sewerage. Employees washed down the entire area,” Jones said. “A supervisor brought in a vacuum truck to clean the area. The responders applied an appropriate disinfectant, lime, and HTH chlorine.”

St Johns County was the only county affected by the incident, the report notes said. Jones notified Abhi Maturi of the status of the report. Maturi is located at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection in Jacksonville.

The incident was located at Lat: 29.903884691829635, Long: -81.38324895501034 which is located at 3000 Industry Center Rd in St Augustine at the SR-16 Wastewater Treatment Facility.

“Water samples were collected, and the area was raked. Responders disposed of the debris. Warning signs that described the event were posted,” Jones said in his report. “It was determined at the scene that a volume of about 12,000 gallons of effluent was spilled, about 6,000 gallons of which was recovered. The clean-up status is in-progress.”

Added information on this incident may be available. The name of the incident is “SR 16 Plant” and the reporting agency is the St Johns County Environmental Division. Contact the reporting official by telephone at (904) 209-2693 or by e-mail at cjones@sjcfl.us