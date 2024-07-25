Former school resource officer convicted for child sexual abuse
Public Information Officer Haley Harrison with the Office of R.J. Larizza, State Attorney for Seventh Judicial Circuit, reported to Historic City News the conviction of a former School Resource Deputy in Putnam County for crimes he committed over a three-year period while assigned to Interlachen High School.
After a two-day trial concluded yesterday afternoon, a Putnam County jury found defendant 38-year-old Joshua Robert Herren guilty of 16 felony counts including (2) counts of sexual battery of a minor by a person in custodial authority, (2) counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor student by an authority figure, (8) counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child, transmission of material harmful to minors by an electronic device, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and tampering in a first-degree proceeding.
“The defendant used his position of authority to sexually abuse a victim he was sworn to protect,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said about the case. “No punishment is too severe for his crimes.”
The Honorable Alicia Washington presided over Case Number: 2022-1175-CF and is set to pronounce sentence on August 26, 2024. The defendant faces up to life in prison for the crimes.