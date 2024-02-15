Don Pedro Menendez de Avilés birthday celebration

Historic City News readers are invited to attend a brief wreath-laying ceremony this morning, Thursday, February 15, starting at 11:00 a.m. in Parque de Menendez located in front of St Augustine City Hall, 75 King Street.

Menendez, who founded the city on September 8, 1565, was born on February 15, 1519, in Avilés, a port city in the Asturias region of Spain.

Following a career in the Spanish Navy during the reign of Spanish King Phillip II, his voyage to Florida in 1565 was in response to the French having founded Fort Caroline. The French were defeated soon after the arrival of Menendez and the establishment of St. Augustine.

This year’s wreath-laying ceremony will both recognize the founder’s 505th birthday as well as kickoff the 100th Anniversary Celebration of our city’s special relationship with Avilés, Spain.

In 1924, the City of St. Augustine sent representatives as part of the first official American delegation to visit the Kingdom of Spain following the signing of the Treaty of Paris, and the end of the Spanish-American War. This visit in 1924 is often considered the start of our sister city relationship with Avilés, Spain.

For Menendez Day, the public is invited and encouraged to attend the ceremony which is being led by a group of re-enactors from Historic Florida Militia. Activities will include a processional and a reading of the proclamation in front of the statue of Don Pedro Menendez as well as remarks by the mayor, followed by light refreshments and cake.

Members of the Nao Trinidad crew will be in attendance, representing the Spanish sailing vessel currently docked at the St. Augustine Municipal Marina.

The ship is a 150-ton, 93-foot replica of the flagship of the Magellan-Elcano Expedition that led to the first circumnavigation of the world. The ship is open to the public through the end of April as part of the 100th Anniversary celebration. Daily tours are available from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

