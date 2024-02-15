March 1, 2024

Related Stories

Ex-sheriff skips ticket after being caught driving with marijuana
2 min read

Ex-sheriff skips ticket after being caught driving with marijuana

December 18, 2023
State Attorney releases November video newsletter
1 min read

State Attorney releases November video newsletter

November 3, 2023
Public Notice of Pollution – St Johns County
2 min read

Public Notice of Pollution – St Johns County

September 24, 2023

You may have missed

Menorcan History Month activities announced
1 min read

Menorcan History Month activities announced

February 23, 2024
Florida Legislation Proposes Safeguards for Confederate Monuments
3 min read

Florida Legislation Proposes Safeguards for Confederate Monuments

February 21, 2024
City police arrest public works director for drunk driving
3 min read

City police arrest public works director for drunk driving

February 15, 2024
Don Pedro Menendez de Avilés birthday celebration
2 min read

Don Pedro Menendez de Avilés birthday celebration

February 15, 2024

Discover more from HISTORIC CITY NEWS

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading